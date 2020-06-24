2015: Their relationship is ‘romantically charged’

“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell,” the Never Have I Ever creator joked to InStyle in May 2015. “He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status.” Earlier that year, Kaling told Good Housekeeping that Novak was like family — and forever had her mom’s stamp of approval.