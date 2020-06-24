Officially ‘Inseparable’

After leaving The Office behind, Kaling wrote, produced and starred in her own series, The Mindy Project. Before making a guest appearance on the FOX show, Novak gushed over his best pal and her accomplishments. “We are pretty inseparable best friends with a lot of chemistry ourselves, and we’re not dating,” he told Entertainment Weekly in January 2013. “Whenever we date anyone else, I think there’s a period where the person is very skeptical of our friendship.”