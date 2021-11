Julianne Hough

Hough apologized after receiving backlash for wearing blackface as part of her 2013 costume: Orange Is the New Black’s Crazy Eyes (played by Uzo Aduba). “I am a huge fan of the show Orange Is the New Black, actress Uzo Aduba, and the character she has created,” she said in her apology at the time. “It certainly was never my intention to be disrespectful or demeaning to anyone in any way. I realize my costume hurt and offended people and I truly apologize.”