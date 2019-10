Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla

During Diana’s marriage to Charles, the prince began an affair with his former love Camilla. After the late princess learned about Charles’ relationship with Camilla, Diana asked to have a moment alone with her and approached her about the affair. “I’d just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on,” Diana told Camilla, according to archived recordings from National Geographic. “I do know what is going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot.”