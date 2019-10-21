Most Shocking Royal Family Feuds in History

Samantha Markle and the Royal Family

Meghan’s estranged half-sister has been outspoken about her disdain for the royal family ever since news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s engagement broke in November 2017. She has also referred to Meghan as “Cruella de Vil” and claimed she is writing two books about her younger sibling.

In July 2018, Samantha admitted she was using the royal family to make money. “Let’s face it, we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine,” she said on Good Morning Britain at the time. “I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals and as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol, certainly here in America.”