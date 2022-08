February 2016

Us Weekly confirmed that Ne-Yo and Renay tied the knot on February 20 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

“They stood under a big wooden altar that was draped with white curtains and flowers,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “At the end of the ceremony, Ne-Yo and Crystal held hands and raised their arms into the air as all the guests screamed and cheered. They looked so happy and in love.”