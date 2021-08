1996

NeNe was working as a dancer in an Atlanta club when she met Gregg, who was instantly smitten. “You and me exchanged numbers and he left me a voicemail and he was like, ‘Give Big Daddy a call,'” she recalled during a 2018 episode of RHOA. “And I was like, ‘Oh, hell, no!’ He said, ‘I’ma marry you one day.’ I said, ‘Uh uh uh!'”