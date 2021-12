September 2016

During an interview with Red Book magazine, Kidman compared her early career to that of Taylor Swift, who frequently made headlines for her love life. “I was so young when I got married,” the actress said. “I look back now and I’m like, ‘What?’ You look at Taylor Swift, I mean how old is she? She’s 26. I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I’d been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted.”