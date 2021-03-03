Get with the program! North West’s lizard is one fashionable pet, to say the least.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 3, to introduce her eldest daughter’s new lizard, Speed. “Meet the newest member of our family … Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do, but she grew on me,” the reality star, 40, shared alongside several pics of the reptile. “Speed was really my BFF Allison [Statter]’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!”

Kardashian went on to gush over Speed’s stylish ways, as the famous family’s pet has taken a liking to the businesswoman’s Skims brand.

“Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel [that he wears on his face]. (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!),” she explained. “North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together. It’s kinda cute!”

The Skims-wearing animal attracted hilarious reactions from stars and fans alike. Kimora Lee Simmons wrote, “Omg,” while Malika Haqq simply commented with a laughing emoji. Kardashian’s pal Tracy Romulus, who is also the chief marketing officer of KKW Brands, replied: “Wait? Is Speedy wearing custom Skims? I’m crying 😂😂 😂.”

As one fan joked that the lizard is “richer than me” due to their custom-made Skims, a second user suggested to Kardashian that “we need Skims for dogs.” Meanwhile, another individual noted that North’s “love for random animals is inspiring.”

North, 7, has always had an affinity for unusual pets. During a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode from 2020, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that her daughter wanted to get a tarantula.

“So, somehow, North conned me into going to this pet store that was right near her school and she wants to see the tarantulas,” she shared with sister Khloé Kardashian. “I go up to the lady [who works there] first, I go, ‘Listen, I’ll pay you 100 bucks. Just say they’re mean to kids, not good pets, they bite everyone — say whatever you gotta say. I’ll pay you.’”

Kim continued, “The woman’s like, ‘They make great pets. Do you want to hold it?’ You know, pulling her out [and] showing her.”

The former Dash owner noted in a confessional that she has a “pretty awful relationship with spiders,” but North has “brought up several times” that she wants a spider for a pet.

The previous year, the 36-year-old Good American cofounder secretly got a hamster for North behind Kim’s back.

Kim’s household is also filled with dogs. In September 2019, she revealed that her family brought home two Pomeranians that still needed names.

“North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian, Sushi,” the E! personality shared via Twitter. “She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce.”

In addition to North, the California native shares children, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months, with estranged husband Kanye West. She officially filed for divorce from the “Flashing Lights” rapper, 43, on February 19 after six years of marriage.

