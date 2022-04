Bill Maher

The April 1 episode of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher addressed the host’s feelings about the slap. “To Will Smith: stay strong and I got your back,” Maher said. “April Fools. You’re a d–k.”

Maher then said he had trouble feeling sorry for Pinkett Smith. “Comparing a woman to Demi Moore looking her hottest is not exactly the worst insult I’ve ever heard. I mean, Alopecia is not leukemia,” he added.