Chase Stokes

Before making his Hollywood dreams come true, Stokes dated high school sweetheart Xiomara Montalvo, but the pair ultimately called it quits. “I went through a breakup a little bit before [COVID-19] quarantine, and it was with somebody I’d been with for almost 10 years,” the actor told New York Magazine‘s The Strategist in May 2020, one month before making his relationship with Cline Instagram official.