1989

The Grammy winner, who has struggled with substance abuse issues, attacked Sharon while under the influence of drugs and was arrested for attempted murder. He spent six months in medical detention as a result, but she did not end their marriage.

“I had no idea who was sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn’t my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down and I just couldn’t get through to him,” she said on the Biography: Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne documentary in September 2020. “And he just said, ‘We’ve come to a decision that you’ve got to die.’ He was calm — very calm — then suddenly he lunged across at me and just dived on me and started to choke me.”