2016

As of July 2016, Sharon and Ozzy were back together. “They’ve fallen in love again,” a source told Us, adding that couples therapy saved their marriage. The rocker confirmed the news later that month during an appearance on Good Morning America, revealing the two were “back on track.”

In August 2016, Ozzy admitted in a statement to Us that he cheated on Sharon with multiple women and had been dealing with sex addition for six years.