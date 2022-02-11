1. She Has Her Own Clothing Line

Lorenze launched her own Daily Girl Summer merchandise during the summer of 2021. According to the brand’s social media profile, “$2 from each order will go to New England Farmers Union, which works to protect the economic well-being and quality of life of family farmers.”

She explained the meaning behind her brand’s signature catchphrase — “Daily Girl Summer” — which is written on hats, sweatshirts and more. According to Lorenze, her love of milk helped pave the way to designing the collection.

“Although Dairy Girl Summer was inspired by the movement to go back to whole milk (tbh I never stopped drinking it), the merch has a much deeper meaning to me,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “It reminds me of Vermont. it reminds me of driving by seemingly endless fields of dairy cows and occasionally getting to stop and say, ‘Hi.’ It reminds me of how much I love trucker hats because that’s all we wore as skiers, how much I loved stealing boys oversized sweatshirts, how much I love being on farms. ethical ones, that is.”