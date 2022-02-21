Brittany Starts Taking to Social

As Patrick’s career took off, Brittany often started clapping back during games. In October 2020, she called out the refs, writing, “Everyone wearing black and white on the field today are on the same team.” She caught flack the following month for her response over a controversial roughing the passer penalty, tweeting, “Sorry, you can’t touch him.”

Matthews has acknowledged getting backlash for her posts. “This is definitely something that I’ve had to learn how to handle at this point I just don’t respond to them anymore, I learned that the more I let them get to me, the more that’s what they want to hear. So, ultimately I just don’t respond,” she said in October 2020 via Instagram Stories. ”Yes people can be very mean and you have to have a tough skin and be strong and know that those people’s opinions don’t matter and just don’t respond or engage with them at all on social media.”

In October 2021, she called out the officials again, writing, “Refs are never in our favor. … Ever. … I said what I said. Y’all are so mad.” That same month, she fired back at another social media user, “In the nicest way possible … Shut up.”