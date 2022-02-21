Patrick’s Mom Get Involved

Brittany isn’t the only one who takes to the internet during Chiefs’ games. Randi has called out announcers for not referring to her son by his full name — Patrick — and in January 2021, she referred to Mack Wilson as “evil” after the Browns linebacker tackled her son. “#51 evil NEVER WINS!!! Love my Chiefs,” Randi wrote at the time.

Wilson tweeted back, “No disrespect mom I’m just playing hard. This is a dangerous game we play and we take a risk every time we step foot on the field. I’m happy that Pat is okay but mind you.. I’ve never been a dirty player. I just want to win and be great like your son. 🙏🏾❤️.”