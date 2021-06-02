The Debate Over When to Post

Weber and Flanagan were on rocky terms in December 2020, ultimately cutting ties around Christmas. While she claims she (and ABC) wanted the pair to announce their split in early January, Weber wanted to put their romance behind him before entering the new year.

“I asked him not to do it on New Year’s and I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?’ I think there was something he wanted to do [to end] 2020,” she said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “We talked to ABC, you have to do all that stuff, and ABC was like, ‘Guys, try to drown it out with the premiere. Do it the day before, drown it out people will be excited about other things.’ … He had to do it in 2020.”