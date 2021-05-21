Kelley Flanagan is giving more insight into her split from Peter Weber, including how their differences proved to be too much to get over.

“All power to Peter and all that stuff, but they’re going to represent a guy on the show that everyone wants and everyone [thinks is] amazing,” the 29-year-old lawyer said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on Friday, May 21. “You come off and you’re like, ‘Oh, some of your hobbies don’t align with mine.’ It’s not a bad thing, [but] he loves Pokémon cards and he loves playing video games and he loves going out and partying. There was a while where I was trying to convince myself that that’s what I liked and I was like, ‘Alright, Kelley, let’s be honest with yourself. Does that add up for you?’”

Weber, 29, announced his split from Flanagan, who he eliminated ahead of the hometown dates on season 24 of The Bachelor, on New Year’s Eve after eight months of dating.

“I asked him not to do it on New Year’s and I was like, ‘Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?’ I think there was something he wanted to do [to end] 2020,” she said. “We talked to ABC, you have to do all that stuff, and ABC was like, ‘Guys, try to drown it out with the premiere. Do it the day before, drown it out people will be excited about other things.’ … He had to do it in 2020.”

Flanagan previously told Kaitlyn Bristowe in March that there were “a lot of non-negotiables” in their relationship, revealing on the “Off the Vine” podcast that they briefly got back together before calling it quits for good in February.

“I came [to New York City] for Valentine’s Day, we had a great Valentine’s Day together,” she told Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano on Friday. “And then, again, there were just like little things. … It ended really badly. I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’ It ended really badly.”

While Weber previously told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that he would welcome seeing Flanagan after she moves to New York City, Flanagan said on Friday that she would “just run” if she saw him.

“He messaged me the other day and I’m just not responsive,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that you hear, this world is very small. I even get stopped by girls in Nashville and they’re like, ‘My friend hooked up with Peter last week!’ … I’ve had that [happen] a couple of times.”