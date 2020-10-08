The final countdown! Season 16 of The Bachelorette is less than a week away — and we’re breaking down all of the contestants and drama to come on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette, dished his advice for Clare Crawley’s suitors while promoting his partnership with Optimum Nutrition.

“Don’t do what I did on the first night!” Tyler, 27, told Us. “Definitely try and talk to the person. … You gotta use the time on camera and off camera to really see if that connection is real enough and what that connection is.”

He added, “The only regret I had was not speaking to her night one.”

Us confirmed in August that Clare, 39, stopped her journey to find love within the first two weeks of production because she was already smitten with one of her suitors. ABC subsequently called in Tayshia Adams to take over. The 30-year-old phlebotomist will have a shot to find a connection with Clare’s suitors, which includes a man with the same first name and initial as Tyler.

“I got someone to root for now,” the general contractor told Us about Tyler Cottrill. “I’m pulling for him. I’m excited for him.”

Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast hosts Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano also joined this week’s “Here for the Right Reasons” to predict who will make an impression on Clare, Tayshia Adams and Bachelor Nation.

“I don’t trust many men, but I trust Chris Harrison [when he says it’s going to be the most dramatic season ever],” Fran, who also got scoop from Bachelor alum about how the bios work, quipped on the podcast.

The social media influencers also gave their first impressions of Matt James’ potential contestants after ABC released their names earlier this month.

For more — including Tyler’s current status with Hannah, his parting words with Matt before he left to film season 25 of The Bachelor and Fran and Ria’s predictions for what really went down at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs — listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.