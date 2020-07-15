Peter Weber may have declared his love for Madison Prewett during the live After the Final Rose special in March, but the season 24 Bachelor never officially got back together with his runner-up.

“To be straight up … we didn’t even get in a relationship again,” the 28-year-old pilot told Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview with his current girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, on Tuesday, July 14. ”I know they say, ‘Oh it’s 24 or 48 hours. That was the shortest relationship ever!’ We never committed to a relationship.”

He continued: ”We went our own separate ways. I don’t look back, she doesn’t look back — but I think some people think that we got back together.”

Season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year, had an unconventional ending. Two months after Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss, he admitted he still had feelings Prewett, 24. While some fans figured the pair would date after their onstage reunion on After the Final Rose, Weber ended up with Flanagan, 28, who finished in fifth on his season. The Auburn alum later alleged that Weber was still texting her in March when he traveled to see Flanagan in Chicago.

“I think it was an awkward, weird situation that we were all going through,” Weber told ET about Prewett’s claims. “Yeah, we all signed up for it, so we had to live through it, but I have truly no ill will towards anyone. I want the best for them.”

Flanagan, for her part, noted she was “really close’ with both Sluss and Prewett during filming.

“I have no ill will towards Madison. I think she’s a great girl. It’s just this whole, the whole situation is like, awkward and that sucks,” she said, adding that she was still friendly with Sluss when Weber first came to Chicago. “Because her and I were texting, I gave her a call and told her exactly what happened. She said, ‘That’s fine, thank you so much for calling me. I really respect you and our friendship — the fact that you’re willing to call me and tell me this.’ Her and I were fine.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Weber and Flanagan were officially dating.

“I’m still working to make it up to [Kelley] for not picking her. And I’m never going to stop,” Weber told ET. “People like to say, ‘Oh, she wasn’t your first choice. … And I know for Kelley, it has been tough to see. But listen, at the end of the day, this is a reality TV dating show. This is not real life, normal life, so it’s not the same.”