The ‘Family Friend’

After their split, Flanagan threw shade at Weber for hanging out with her “good family friend” actress Renata Sanfilippo. She further explained the situation on “Chicks in the Office” in May 2021. “His words and actions were different. If you’re going on these podcasts and saying really nice things about me — thank for you doing that … but don’t be going and taking a really strange photo shoot with a family friend of mine and then posting a collage on Instagram,” she said. “If you really want to hang out with my family friend — knowing that we ended on really bad terms — sure, go for it. It is a little bit strange … but if you want to hang out go ahead, but why does it need to be advertised?”

During his “Bachelors in the City” response that month, Weber claimed Flanagan had a friend (he didn’t name names) who alleged she wanted a “grandiose gesture” and “big public display” before she responded to the pilot’s outreach.

In a May 28 YouTube video, Flanagan said Weber was referring to her astrologer. “It wasn’t my friend he reached out to see how I was doing. It was my astrologer to get his birth chart read,” she said. “He asked her for advice [like], ‘How do I get in contact with her because I know she is not my biggest fan for good reasons?’ … Her advice to him was, ‘A) I don’t think she’s your biggest fan and I think it’s going to have to take a big gesture.’ Nothing about that was ‘publicly.’ Those were her words, not mine. … Then also, him reaching out to me, like, two weeks ago, no need.”