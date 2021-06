1997

Charles’ ex-wife, Diana, died in August 1997 following a car accident in Paris. William was 15 at the time, while Harry was 12. “[Our dad] was there for us — he was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after,” the Duke of Sussex recalled in the 2017 documentary Diana, 7 Days. Charles memorably walked behind Diana’s casket with his sons at her September 1997 funeral.