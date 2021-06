2018

Charles watched as Harry and Meghan married at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018. After her father, Thomas Markle, chose not to attend, the retired actress’ father-in-law stepped in to walk her down the aisle. “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course. I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you,’” Harry recalled in the 2018 documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.