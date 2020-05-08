Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Living in Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles Mansion Amid Quarantine

By
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Are Living in Tyler Perry Los Angeles Mansion Amid Quarantine
 MEGA
5
1 / 5

Spaced Out

Harry, Meghan and Archie have plenty of room to roam in the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom residence.

Back to top