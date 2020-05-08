Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Living in Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles Mansion Amid Quarantine By Dory Jackson May 8, 2020 MEGA 5 1 / 5 Spaced Out Harry, Meghan and Archie have plenty of room to roam in the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom residence. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Reviewers Say This Face Mask Is Super Comfortable! Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News