Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hold Hands as They Deliver Food to the Needy in L.A.: Photos By Kathy Campbell April 19, 2020 P&P/Rachpoot/MEGA 5 4 / 5 Taking the Lead The L.A. native pointed out the apartment block they needed to visit. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spice Up Your Meals Like a Pro With These Seasonings and Sauces Head Over To Life To Go For Some Great Food Prep And Snacks Start Snacking Guilt-Free With These Ultra-Tasty ‘Real Food’ Bars More News