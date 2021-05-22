Divorce Distance

Harry opened up about how he and Prince William struggled with their parents’ 1992 separation in the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. “There was a point where our parents split and … we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough,” he recalled. “There was a lot of traveling and lot of fights on the back seat with my brother — which I would win. … It was an interesting way of growing up.” Charles and Diana eventually divorced in 1996.