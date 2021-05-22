The Wedding March

Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding to Harry after her father, Thomas Markle, chose not to attend. “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs, and I’m here to support you,’” Harry revealed in the 2018 documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70. “For him, that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and, you know, he’s our father so of course he’s gonna be there for us.”

Harry also spoke highly of his father’s nature after the heartwarming gesture. “It’s the things he does behind the scenes that people don’t know about,” he explained. “I don’t think people realize quite how kind he is.”