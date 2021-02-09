Confessions

Priyanka Chopra Gets Real About Depression, Bullying and Nick Jonas in Her Memoir ‘Unfinished’

She Has a #MeToo Story

Chopra Jonas looks back on a meeting that she had in the beginning of her career with an unnamed “director/producer who not long ago was caught up in a sexual harassment accusation in India.” She writes, “After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw and add a little more cushioning to my butt. If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed,’ and he knew a great doctor in L.A. he could send me to.”

