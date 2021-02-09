She Spent a Lot of Time in Hospitals Growing Up

After recalling how she had to get eight stitches on her chin the first time she attempted shaving, Chopra Jonas writes, “There were other scars and other trips to the hospital after that: like when I got bit on the butt by my dog; when I swallowed beads; contracted typhoid; suffered bronchial asthma attacks. I was actually something of a sickly child and required an inhaler to help with my breathing problems, which could be triggered by pollen, dust, allergies and sometimes just physical exertion.”