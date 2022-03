She Ended Things

In his breakup statement, Schwartz indicated that Maloney was the one to pull the plug on their marriage. “My heart aches but I’ll be OK,” he wrote via Instagram in March. “Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”