She’ll Still Help Out at Tom’s Bar

Though Maloney “tried to distance herself” from Schwartz and Sandy’s, the bar her estranged husband is opening with Tom Sandoval, when “things went sour” between them, she still helps out where she can. “Tom will still ask me like, ‘Hey, what do you think of these menu options or items?'” she told Us. “And I went by and looked at the place not too long ago. So, he still wants my input and involvement, but I do not insert myself. I just kind of do what I’m asked.”