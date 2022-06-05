After skipping several Platinum Jubilee events while feeling under the weather, Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to conclude the four-day festivities.

The sovereign, 96, was photographed waving to the crowd of well-wishers on Sunday, June 5, shortly after the Jubilee Pageant concluded. She wore a bright green dress, matching hat and a set of pearls. Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate joined the queen on the balcony, smiling wide. The Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, also brought their three children: Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

While the long-reigning monarch kicked off her Jubilee celebrations with a Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday, June 2, she bowed out of her following commitments.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read earlier this week. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

The message added: “The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion.”

While Her Majesty did not end up attending the church service, the Jubilee Pageant or the Epsom Derby, she took in the star-studded “Platinum Party in the Park” concert from home. However, she appeared in a pre-taped concert segment that showed her having tea and marmalade sandwiches with the iconic Paddington Bear.

“I know the Queen is watching these celebrations with much emotion, having, I hope, finished her marmalade sandwich, including immense regret that she cannot be here in person with us this evening,” the Prince of Wales, 73, said on Saturday, June 4, during his tribute speech. “But Windsor Castle is barely 20 miles away so if we cheer loudly enough, she might just hear us.”

Despite health concerns, Kate assured Jubilee guests that her grandmother-in-law was in good form, per usual.

“Yes, she was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday,” the mother of three told an attendee at the Guildhall reception on Friday, June 3, according to PA reporters, revealing that the monarch “had a lovely, lovely time” at Trooping the Colour.

During the Thursday parade, Elizabeth did not inspect the troops on the ground per tradition amid health concerns but instead offered a salute from the balcony.

“The queen felt nostalgic being back at Buckingham Palace yesterday. While Windsor Castle is now her primary residence, returning there with her family brought back so many fond memories,” a source exclusively told Us on Friday of the queen’s experience.

Following her balcony surprise, Elizabeth shared a poignant message about her impressive reign.

“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first,” the queen said in a Sunday statement, shared via Twitter. “But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”

She added: “While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family. I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

