Sharing a Laugh

The longtime loves were all smiles while attending Spike TV’s Video Game Awards in 2007. “I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life,” the Waiting for Forever actress said of her romance with the Star Wars star in a May 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan. “I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.”