The Wedding Will Not be Televised

“Originally, I thought it was going to be a televised wedding. I think I just thought it just came with the deal. ‘Oh, you two work? Televised wedding,’” Rachel told Us in February, referring to past Bachelor Nation weddings including Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. “But it’s not that simple. So it’s not going to be televised and it will be filmed and maybe we’ll release it to the fans or do it with some outlet, but it won’t be, like, a special that you’ve seen in the past.”

“I’m actually kind of glad it’s that way, because everything Bryan and I have done in our relationship has been so public and I’ve never been one that wanted it that way,” she continued. “I’m grateful for what’s come of all of it, but I’m glad that we’ll be in control of our wedding. We’ll determine who’s there, where they sit, the color, all that good stuff, and it will be very personal to us.”