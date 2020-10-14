Love Lives

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Relationship

By
2019 Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch Timeline of Their Relationship
 PA Images/INSTAR; Milla Cochran/Startraks
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

2019

Us confirmed that the pair met in 2019 and began casually dating before the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Back to top