The Venue

Rumors about the 2003 wedding venue swirled for weeks before the ceremony, but the reception, at least, was set to take place at what is now The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California. Rooms at the hotel start around $800 per night. A ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel, where Lopez and Ben tied the knot, starts at $75. (The most expensive package includes a helicopter and starts at $1,255.)