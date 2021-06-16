How They Found Out

Erika texted Kemsley, Richards and Rinna to inform them that she filed for divorce on Election Day in November 2020. The message read: “Ladies, I truly consider you my close friends and this is why I’m reaching out to tell you that I filed for divorce this morning. Thank you for supporting me. This will be tough.”

The three women were in shock. “It’s Erika, so whatever’s going on, she had to do it like this. She couldn’t tell anybody,” the Melrose Place alum said during the June 7 episode.

Richards added, “It’s a long time to spend with someone to all of a sudden be done.”