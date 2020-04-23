There’s no place like home! Denise Richards gave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans a glimpse into her new Malibu rental home during the show’s latest episode on Wednesday, April 22.

“After months of living in hotels, we’re back in Malibu leasing this house,” Richards, 49, explained at the time. “It’s on over two acres and it’s a beachy feel even though we’re not on the beach. ”

The Wild Things actress continued, “Very open concept. And it’s cute!”

Richard’s new home has an abundance of outdoor space and greenery, which can also be viewed from afar on the property’s deck. Going inside the California residence, the living room is decorated with a rustic-feeling table that’s surrounded by beige and gray-colored furniture.

Moving onto the home’s kitchen, it’s flocked with gray cabinets and a stunning island. Right above this area is an array of expertly arranged lights, but across the way is a simple wooden dining table that matches the theme of the entire house.

Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were forced to evacuate their Malibu home when California’s deadly Woolsey wildfires hit in 2018. After the devastation concluded, Richards and Phypers, 47, paid a visit to their community to survey the damages during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in 2019.

“Oh, my God. Look at all that. Look at all this, it’s black,” Richards said in shock from the passenger’s seat as Phypers drove through their neighborhood. “I don’t know how they got these fires out. Look at how fast they’ve moved. I cannot believe how much f–king burned.”

In a confessional interview, Richards opened up about “the fear” she had of trying to safely evacuate Malibu before the devastation worsened. “No one knows unless they were sitting there,” she explained. “The fire was coming so fast and I’ve never been in that situation where I felt so trapped and couldn’t get out.”

Unlike Richards, the former Bond girl’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Camille Grammer lost her 6,000-square-foot Malibu mansion in the fire.

“It has been an emotional and stressful couple of weeks,” the 51-year-old wrote via Instagram in December 2018, sharing photos of what was left of her home. “I have been going through the items I retrieved from what is left from my home.”

