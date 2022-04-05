Lion Air Case Part 2

Edelson PC filed a new case against Erika and Tom in APRIL 2022, claiming that the TV personality had knowledge of her estranged husband’s alleged scheme and buried the truth to maintain her own lavish lifestyle instead of coming clean. “We believe we will be able to prove to a jury that Tom’s firm was a long-running criminal enterprise, spanning over a decade and stealing over $100 million, much of [which] went into funding Tom and Erika’s outrageous lifestyle,” Jay Edelson from Edelson PC told Us in a statement at the time. “Our filing makes clear what we have said from the start: we will fight tirelessly to hold all of the wrongdoers accountable.”

The case, which was filed in the U.S. District Court — Northern District of California San Francisco, points to Erika and Tom as the wrongdoers following the Lion Air Crash in 2018. “We are aware, when it comes to Erika, that she has a powerful megaphone. We believe she has been using that megaphone to spread lies which enabled her husband’s firm to prolong its fraud,” Edelson’s statement continued. “It’s time for her to stop the lies and start taking some accountability.”

Edelson listed nine complaints against the estranged couple, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, aiding and abetting concealment of stolen property and deceit.