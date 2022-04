TMI

Chyna filed new paperwork against Kardashian in January 2019 that alleged he was not physically or psychologically harmed during their Christmas 2016 fight. According to documents obtained by Us, the KUWTK alum previously admitted that “being scratched by a female is one of the best things a man could ask for.” The model used this admission to go against the lawsuit he filed in September 2017 for alleged assault, battery and vandalism.