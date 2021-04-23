Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

April 2018

Harley and Ortiz-Magro welcomed Ariana on April 3 after announcing the previous December that they were expecting. Just a few weeks later, they split after exchanging insults via social media and appearing to get in a physical fight on Instagram Live. They then reunited again in May. Before their daughter arrived, the Jersey Shore star spoke openly about feeling like he had finally found The One. “[Jen] is the first person I finally really fell in love with,” he told Us in November 2017. “I want to settle down and have a family; she is that person for me.”