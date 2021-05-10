Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

April 2021

Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend Saffire Matos both broke their silence while the investigation into the New York native’s arrest was still ongoing.

“Ronnie and I are fine,” Matos wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention.”

The MTV star, for his part, said he was “grateful” for his “real friends” amid his ups and downs. He added, “You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me.”