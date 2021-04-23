Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

February 2020

The reality star met Saffire Matos in February 2020 and later told Us that they talked for “four or five” months before beginning a relationship. “I would definitely say I’m in the happiest place I’ve been in a long time,” he said in November 2020. “You know, I feel like in the past I’ve always said, ‘I’m happy and I’m in a good place.’ I feel like I finally really have found my happiness.”

His castmates were also happy that he seemed to be getting himself together again. “Ronnie’s doing good,” Sorrentino told Us in February 2020. “Every now and again, he’ll text and he’ll say, ‘Everything’s good.’ And that’s all we can ask for.” Guadagnino added, “When there’s no news, it’s good news.”