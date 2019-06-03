Keeping busy! Rose Leslie was spotted at a music festival in London as her husband, Kit Harington, continues to seek help at a wellness center.

The 32-year-old actress looked carefree in a long, floral dress at the All Points East music festival at Victoria Park on Sunday, June 2. Leslie was joined by friends, including fellow actress Carey Mulligan, while enjoying the performances at the weekend festival.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Harington, also 32, checked into treatment prior to the Game of Thrones series finale, which aired on May 19.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” the actor’s rep told Us in a statement on May 28.

According to an insider, Leslie encouraged her husband of nearly a year to get help.

“Kit went to treatment for Rose. He was living a very unhealthy lifestyle,” the insider explained. “He was stressed all the time and using unhealthy coping tools.”

The insider added that the Good Fight star is “so supportive” of Harington, whom she married in June 2018 after meeting on the set of Game of Thrones season 2.

“[She] loves him very much,” the insider revealed.

Days before Leslie’s London outing, Harington was seen in a parking lot in Connecticut, reportedly close to the luxury facility where he is currently receiving treatment. The How to Train Your Dragon voice actor sported a black T-shirt and gray pants as he chatted with a female companion on Thursday, May 30.

Scroll through to see photos of Leslie at the London music festival: