Royal Family Christmas Traditions: Everything We Know

The Meals

The family has a formal dinner on Christmas Eve, which often includes Norfolk shrimp, lamb and a tarte tatin or soufflé. While the queen signals it’s time for the women of the family to go to bed at 10 p.m. after dinner, the men traditionally enjoy a port or brandy with Philip.

On Christmas morning, the group eats a traditional English breakfast, which typically consists of bacon, sausages and eggs.

After church, the family enjoys their main meal, a Christmas lunch. While the main course is roast turkey, the meal includes several side dishes and Christmas pudding.

A source previously told Us that family members “weigh in before and after Christmas lunch.” The tradition was started by Henry VII.