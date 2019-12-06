Royals

Royal Family Christmas Traditions: Everything We Know

By
The Meals

The family has a formal dinner on Christmas Eve, which often includes Norfolk shrimp, lamb and a tarte tatin or soufflé. While the queen signals it’s time for the women of the family to go to bed at 10 p.m. after dinner, the men traditionally enjoy a port or brandy with Philip. 

 

On Christmas morning, the group eats a traditional English breakfast, which typically consists of bacon, sausages and eggs. 

 

After church, the family enjoys their main meal, a Christmas lunch. While the main course is roast turkey, the meal includes several side dishes and Christmas pudding. 

 

A source previously told Us that family members “weigh in before and after Christmas lunch.” The tradition was started by Henry VII. 

