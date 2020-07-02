She Started a Line of Organic CBD Products

Taylor founded a line of organic CBD-based products called Bottle & Stone. On the company’s website, she explained her reasoning for wanting to embark on this endeavor.

“Throughout my experiences in the fitness and culinary industries and across my global travels, I discovered that while many people face daily challenges, few have natural ways to solve them,” she said in a statement. “Applying my curiosity and passion for helping people improve their holistic well being, I have identified CBD as a powerful natural remedy for the problems of my friends and followers.”