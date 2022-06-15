January 2020

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Pennsylvania native joked that it was a “mystery” as to why the Mrs. America alum was still with her.

“I’m surprised by Sarah. I mean, that we love each other and respond to each other this way is not the surprise, but that she would make a commitment like this and that she would share her life with me is a constant surprise every day really,” Taylor told Us at the time.

She added that Paulson, who is “the center of her life,” is “very brave” and “very truthful” for being in a relationship with such a large age gap.

“I basically am following her lead and I’m blessed,” she gushed.