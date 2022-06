September 2016

Following Paulson’s win for Outstanding Lead in a Limited Series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards for her work in The People vs. OJ Simpson, the Florida native gave the Stand In star a shoutout during her acceptance speech.

“Hi, Holland — Holland Taylor, if you’re watching, I love you.”

Taylor, for her part, took to Twitter to respond to the declaration, writing, “If I’m watching…?? If I’m WATCHING??? YES, I’m watching–!!! good LORD! … I LOVE you!!!”