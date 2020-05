December 2019

An insider told Us that the pair, who had previously discussed moving in together, were taking their relationship slow and steady. “Right now, Scott and Sofia aren’t thinking about marriage or getting engaged and it’s not a big topic of conversation. They are so committed to one another and neither of them are going anywhere,” the source said at the time. “Scott has done a complete 180 from when he was younger and with Kourtney, and has grown up a lot.”