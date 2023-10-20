Crystal Kung Minkoff experienced the trip of a lifetime this summer — and she is giving Us Weekly an exclusive inside look at her travels.

Back in August, Kung Minkoff, 40, and her husband, Rob Minkoff, embarked on a journey across Southeast Asia with their son Max, 11, and daughter Zoe, 8. The family traveled to Singapore, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Cambodia, Siem Reap, Bangkok and Taiwan, enjoying plenty of food along the way.

“Food is the gateway to culture, and it’s truly a learning experience,” Kung Minkoff — who is the daughter of first-generation Chinese immigrant parents — exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us. “For [my kids], they’ll remember the flavors or a meal, which will help them remember the place.”

In addition to visiting the Thailand farm and factory of Kung Minkoff’s company, Real Coco —which sells coconut-based products such as coconut water and coconut milk — the Bravo personality and her husband used the trip to expose their kids to their culture.

The family of four visited notable sights such as the Wat Arun Buddhist temple in Bangkok and the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia. Kung Minkoff documented more of her travels via Instagram, which included a relaxing spa trip, swimming with her kids, taking a cooking class and posing for family photos with elephants at a Chiang Mai animal sanctuary.

“We had the most incredible experience spending the day with these gentle creatures 🐘,” the reality star captioned Instagram photos of the group feeding and swimming with elephants on August 29. She went on to highlight that it’s “important to be mindful of the impact that our tourism choices have on the animals and the environment,” adding, “By choosing to visit ethical elephant sanctuaries, we can help to support the humane treatment of elephants and contribute to the conservation of these amazing animals!”

The trip also consisted of a fun-filled day at Universal Studios Singapore. “We have an (un)healthy obsession with theme parks 🎢🎡,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of pics on August 15, which included Zoe posing next to a Minion from Despicable Me and enjoying a Sesame Street-themed ride with her older brother.

Kung Minkoff’s Southeastern Asia adventure is not the only exciting trip she took this year. The teaser for RHOBH season 13, which premieres next month, featured clips of the cast traveling to Las Vegas and Barcelona, Spain.

Scroll below to see never-before-seen pics from Kung Minkoff’s family trip to Southeast Asia:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, October 25, at 8 p.m. ET.